Romania's Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2Romania’s flag carrier Tarom said it extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2. Meanwhile, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Amman have been temporarily resumed until August 23. “Tarom maintains this measure for the destination of Beirut following travel alerts issued by (...)
NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to RomaniaNATO’s Deployable Command and Control Centre (DACCC) moved its deployable air defence radar LANZA LTR-25 and support crew from Poggio Renatico in Italy to Cataloi in Romania, NATO said. The DACCC declared Initial Operational Capability of the radar on August 14, enabling it to enhance (...)
Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures suspends operationsMajor fertilisers producer Azomures, the largest natural gas consumer in Romania, suspended operations on subdue demand, according to Economica.net. Higher natural gas prices may have also contributed to the decision. The price of natural gas traded on spot markets on the Romanian market (...)
Drought cut Romanian farmers' revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 blnThe drought severely impacted the crops on 2.5 million hectares in Romania this year, approximately 40% of the wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower cultivated areas, according to Ionel Arion, the president of the Pro Agro National Federation, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The prolonged drought (...)