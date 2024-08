Sipex Company Ends H1 With RON158M Revenue, Up 9%

Sipex Company Ends H1 With RON158M Revenue, Up 9%. Sipex Company (SPX.RO), a distributor of construction supplies, with 27 years in business, on Monday announced having ended the first half of 2024 with RON158 million revenue, an increase of about 9% on the year-ago period, driven by the rise in sales of its three distribution channels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]