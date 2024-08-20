 
BCR and Erste finance EUR 214 mln green asset acquisition of Nala Renewables in Romania
BCR and Erste finance EUR 214 mln green asset acquisition of Nala Renewables in Romania.

Banca Comercial? Român? SA and Erste Group AG announced they are financing the EUR 214 million wind farm acquisition by which Nala Renewables, a joint venture between independent commodity trading company Trafigura and IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund, takes over a 99.2 MW onshore wind project (...)

Romania's Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2 Romania’s flag carrier Tarom said it extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2. Meanwhile, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Amman have been temporarily resumed until August 23. “Tarom maintains this measure for the destination of Beirut following travel alerts issued by (...)

NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania NATO’s Deployable Command and Control Centre (DACCC) moved its deployable air defence radar LANZA LTR-25 and support crew from Poggio Renatico in Italy to Cataloi in Romania, NATO said. The DACCC declared Initial Operational Capability of the radar on August 14, enabling it to enhance (...)

Entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu: In developing the Green Village project we emphasized preserving the Danube Delta's rich biodiversity Developing a tourism project in a protected natural area, recognized with the UNESCO World Heritage status, came with its own set of complexities, but the commitment to sustainability and eco-tourism was placed at the heart of the endeavor, Dragos Anastasiu, the owner of Green Village resort, (...)

Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee WebPros of Luxembourg, a major web enablement ecosystem with the industry-leading web automation software platforms, announced that it is taking over SocialBeee, a rapidly growing Romanian provider of social media management tools and services. SocialBee, owned by Vlad Hosu (40%), Ovidiu (...)

Profit of largest Romanian lender Banca Transilvania surges by 43% y/y in H1 Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), the largest bank in Romania by assets, reported its net profit surged by nearly 43% y/y to RON 1.81 billion (EUR 360 mln)in H1 while the profit of the entire financial group rose to RON 2.15 bln, up 35.7% y/y. The contribution of non-bank subsidiaries and equity (...)

Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures suspends operations Major fertilisers producer Azomures, the largest natural gas consumer in Romania, suspended operations on subdue demand, according to Economica.net. Higher natural gas prices may have also contributed to the decision. The price of natural gas traded on spot markets on the Romanian market (...)

Drought cut Romanian farmers' revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 bln The drought severely impacted the crops on 2.5 million hectares in Romania this year, approximately 40% of the wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower cultivated areas, according to Ionel Arion, the president of the Pro Agro National Federation, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The prolonged drought (...)

 


