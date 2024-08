Oresa Industra to double size of logistics project in Iasi

Oresa Industra to double size of logistics project in Iasi. The specialised developer and asset manager of logistics and industrial real estate, Oresa Industra, a division of the Swedish investment fund Oresa, announced plans to double the size of its 35,000 square metre logistics park in the Romanian northeastern city of Iasi. Oresa Industra is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]