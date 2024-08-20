Romania's Fiscal Council warns public deficit heads to 8% of GDP this year

Romania's Fiscal Council warns public deficit heads to 8% of GDP this year. Romania's general government budget deficit will probably exceed 7% of GDP (cash terms) and risks sliding towards 8% of GDP, the Fiscal Council (CF) warns in its annual report published on August 19. The projection is based on H1 budget execution data and the Executive's plans to implement (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]