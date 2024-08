Competition Council Greenlights Acquisition Of Astir Vitagiannis Bros. S.A. By Guala Closures S.p.A.

Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction through which Italy's Guala Closures S.p.A plans to take over Greece's Astir Vitagiannis Bros. S.A., including its subsidiary, Coleus Packiging Proprietary Limited, South African Republic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]