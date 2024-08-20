Works to consolidate Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest set to start this fall

Works to consolidate Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest set to start this fall. The project targeting the complete reconstruction of the underground floor in the Unirii area in downtown Bucharest, namely the massive concrete slab that covers the busy Unirii Square, is set to start this fall. The financing contract, worth some RON 750 million, was signed on Monday, August (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]