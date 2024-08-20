 
August 20, 2024

Works to consolidate Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest set to start this fall
Aug 20, 2024

The project targeting the complete reconstruction of the underground floor in the Unirii area in downtown Bucharest, namely the massive concrete slab that covers the busy Unirii Square, is set to start this fall. The financing contract, worth some RON 750 million, was signed on Monday, August (...)

Andrew Tate placed under house arrest in Romania amid new human trafficking investigation Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been placed under house arrest by a judge at the Bucharest Tribunal amid a new investigation into human trafficking, including minors. Meanwhile, his brother Tristan has been placed under judicial control. The two were detained for 24 (...)

Farmaceutica Remedia Budgets RON14M for Investments in 2024 Farmaceutica Remedia, a major player on the local drug wholesale market, has earmarked total investments of over RON14 million for 2024.

Romania has highest cat ownership rate in the EU, report says In almost half of the households in Romania, namely 48%, there is at least one cat, and with these percentages, Romanians are European champions in these rankings, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting data published in a report by FEDIAF, the organization that represents the interests of (...)

Romania buys USD 180 mln missiles for F-16 fighter jets The United States of America has approved the sale of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles to Romania to provide advanced air-to-air capabilities for the Romanian Air Force, the initial sale being valued at approximately USD 180 million with the option to purchase additional missiles in the future, the (...)

Romania officially requires 7-year period to bring public deficit under 3% of GDP Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that he is asking the European Commission for a 7-year period to reduce the general government budget deficit under 3% of GDP. Romania has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since 2019, but the procedure was suspended during the (...)

Romania abandons idea of buying H2-powered trains Romania will reallocate the EUR 360 million financing under the Resilience Facility (PNRR) from the purchasing of H2-powered trains to the construction of motorways "because there are no H2-powered trains," prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said, quoted by Economedia.ro in the context of his talks (...)

Oil Terminal and Swiss partner develop bitumen terminal in Constanta port Bucharest Exchange-listed Oil Terminal announced it signed a partnership contract with Swiss group Euronova Energies SA to develop a bitumen terminal in Constanta port. The partnership agreement states that Oil Terminal will be the owner and operator of the constructed bitumen terminal, and (...)

 


