Environment minister: Romania’s deposit-return scheme “works as expected,” collection rate on the rise

Environment minister: Romania’s deposit-return scheme “works as expected,” collection rate on the rise. Romania’s Deposit-Return System, SGR, “works as expected,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said, noting that the collection rate of recyclable packaging is rising constantly. By fall, the number of collected packages is expected to reach 2 billion. “The results are positive. If we look at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]