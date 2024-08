NN Pays Over RON575M To Insurance And Private Pension Clients In January-June 2024, Up 30% YoY

NN Pays Over RON575M To Insurance And Private Pension Clients In January-June 2024, Up 30% YoY. NN announced that it paid over RON575 million in the first half of 2024 to life, health, and home insurance clients and to participants to private pension funds managed by NN, which translates into a nearly 30% increase compared to the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]