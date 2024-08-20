Deloitte Romania And Reff & Associates Assisted Nokian Tyres In Obtaining EUR99.5M State Aid For New Factory In Oradea

Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted Nokian Tyres, the Finnish developer and manufacturer of premium tires, in obtaining the EUR99.5 million (RON495.2 million) state aid in the form of a direct grant that will support the establishment of the world's first zero CO2