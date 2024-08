RetuRO Opens 6th Center For DRS Packaging Collection, In Dolj County

RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit Return System (DRS) in Romania, the largest circular economy project in Romania, is opening its sixth center for DRS packaging collection, located in the commune of Almaj, in the county of Dolj.