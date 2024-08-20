Update: Romania’s Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu decides to join presidential race

Update: Romania’s Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu decides to join presidential race. Update: Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu officially announced that he would run for president in a video message posted on social media on Tuesday. “I will ask my colleagues, at the PSD Congress on August 24, to give me, with their vote, the honor of fighting for all those who, in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]