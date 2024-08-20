Romanian Quantum Computing startup Quarks Interactive launches "Quantum Odyssey: Essentials" on Apple Store and Google Play
Aug 20, 2024
Romanian Quantum Computing startup Quarks Interactive launches "Quantum Odyssey: Essentials" on Apple Store and Google Play.
Quarks Interactive, an innovative quantum computing startup and a proud member of SeedBlink's portfolio, is thrilled to announce the launch of Quantum Odyssey: Essentials on the Apple Store and Google Play. This mobile version of the award-winning PC title Quantum Odyssey on Steam brings over (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]