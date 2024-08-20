Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist ?tefan Doniga embark on a world tour on six continents
Aug 20, 2024
Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist ?tefan Doniga embark on a world tour on six continents.
Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist ?tefan Doniga will go on a special world tour this fall, scheduled to last less than 30 days and cover six continents - a first for Romanian music, according to the organizers. The repertoire includes works by George Enescu, Anton Pann/Ioan Dobrinescu, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]