British School of Bucharest celebrates outstanding A-Level success

British School of Bucharest celebrates outstanding A-Level success. The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is thrilled to announce that its Year 13 students have achieved exceptional A-Level results once again, demonstrating remarkable academic excellence and dedication. With an initial 14% of grades being A*, 38% A*-A, and 88% A*-C, BSB students are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]