 
Romaniapress.com

August 20, 2024

Life in Codes Opens Offices In London And Dubai
Aug 20, 2024

Life in Codes Opens Offices In London And Dubai.

Life in Codes, Atlassian solution partner and reseller in Romania, ended 2023 with sales of products and services of EUR6.5 million.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UniCredit Bank Makes RON947M Consolidated Net Profit In H1, Up 43% YoY UniCredit, one of the largest banks in Romania, posted RON947 million consolidated net profit in the first half of 2024, an increase of 43% on the year-ago period, while operating income reached RON1.7 billion, up from RON1.5 billion, the latest half-year report published on the Bucharest (...)

Competition Council Conducts Unannounced Inspections At Profi Premises And Stores In Timisoara And Bucharest Romania's Competition Council has conducted unannounced inspections at the premises and stores of the company Profi Rom Food SRL in the cities of Timisoara and Bucharest.

Romanian environment minister proposes higher fines for feeding bears Environment minister Mircea Fechet believes the fines for feeding brown bears on the side of the road should be higher to discourage such behavior. A sanction of RON 1,500 is usually applied, but if paid in at least 48 hours, the amount drops to about RON 200, the minister said. Bear (...)

Uber launches pet-friendly ride option in Bucharest Popular ridesharing company Uber launched its pet-friendly service in Romania. Users can choose the new Uber Pet option directly within the app for an additional fee of RON 10. At the moment, the service is available only in Bucharest. “At Uber, we understand that pets are part of the (...)

Romania's deposit-return scheme: Environment agency finds several irregularities, issues over 500 fines The National Environmental Guard issued over 500 fines worth roughly RON 2.76 million (some EUR 556,000) following controls targeting the Deposit-Return System - SGR. The Environmental Guard inspectors, with the support of the Consumer Protection Agency, carried out more than 3,600 controls (...)

Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Assists La Cocos Founders in Deal with EBRD, CEECAT Capital and Morphosis Capital Fund II Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii has assisted Romanian entrepreneurs Gianina and Iulian Nica, the founders of food retail chain La Cocos in attracting a strategic investment from the part of EBRD, CEECAT Capital and Morphosis Capital Fund II.

World Rowing U23 Championships: Romania win gold, set new best time in women's quadruple sculls Romania’s Mariana-Laura Dumitru, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Emanuela Ioana Ciot?u, and Patricia Cire? claimed the gold medal and set a new world best time in women’s quadruple sculls (BW4x) final at the 2024 World Rowing Under 23 Championships. The Romanian team finished the race in 6:15.97, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |