UniCredit Bank Makes RON947M Consolidated Net Profit In H1, Up 43% YoYUniCredit, one of the largest banks in Romania, posted RON947 million consolidated net profit in the first half of 2024, an increase of 43% on the year-ago period, while operating income reached RON1.7 billion, up from RON1.5 billion, the latest half-year report published on the Bucharest (...)
Romanian environment minister proposes higher fines for feeding bearsEnvironment minister Mircea Fechet believes the fines for feeding brown bears on the side of the road should be higher to discourage such behavior. A sanction of RON 1,500 is usually applied, but if paid in at least 48 hours, the amount drops to about RON 200, the minister said. Bear (...)
Uber launches pet-friendly ride option in BucharestPopular ridesharing company Uber launched its pet-friendly service in Romania. Users can choose the new Uber Pet option directly within the app for an additional fee of RON 10. At the moment, the service is available only in Bucharest. “At Uber, we understand that pets are part of the (...)