METAV Gets EUR21M Financing From Libra Internet Bank For Bellemonde Residential Project In Pipera. Real estate developer METAV, whose portfolio includes projects such as Belvedere Residence, Zenville and IQON, has obtained EUR21 million financing from Libra Internet Bank which will be used for the construction of the Bellemonde residential project located in Bucharest's Pipera area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]