Alro Slatina Calls Shareholders To Vote On Contracting Up To $40M Loan From Black Sea Trade And Development Bank



Alro Slatina Calls Shareholders To Vote On Contracting Up To $40M Loan From Black Sea Trade And Development Bank.

ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, has announced in a stock market report that on Oct 24 the company's Board of Directors called the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and one of the items on the agenda is the contracting of a loan worth up (â€¦)