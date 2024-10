Sphera Group Extends Mandates Of CFO And Marketing Director

Sphera Group Extends Mandates Of CFO And Marketing Director. Sphera Franchise Group (stock symbol: SFG), the company that manages KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, has announced in a stock marker report on Oct 24 that it has extended the mandates of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Marketing Director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]