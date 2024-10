Romgaz Seeks To Extend RON500M Loan Facility From Banca Comerciala Romana

Romgaz Seeks To Extend RON500M Loan Facility From Banca Comerciala Romana. The Board of Directors of natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) has announced in a stock market report on Oct 24 that it has called the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for December 4 to vote on the extension of a RON500 million (EUR100 million) loan facility. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]