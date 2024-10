Infinity Capital Investments Boosts Its Holding In PAID By 5.5%

Infinity Capital Investments Boosts Its Holding In PAID By 5.5%. Alternative investment fund Infinity Capital Investments (stock symbol: INFINITY) has announced in a stock market report on Oct 24, 2024 that it has increased its ownership stake in PAID (the Pool of Insurance against Natural Disasters) by an additional 5.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]