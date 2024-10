Weidmüller Interface Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 17.4% almost To RON297M

Weidmüller Interface Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 17.4% almost To RON297M. Electrical and electrotechnical component manufacturer Weidmüller Interface Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Weidmüller Group, reported turnover worth around RON297 million (EUR60 million) for 2023, down 17.4% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]