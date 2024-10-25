WeidmÃ¼ller Interface Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 17.4% almost To RON297M

Electrical and electrotechnical component manufacturer WeidmÃ¼ller Interface Romania, the local subsidiary of Germanyâ€™s WeidmÃ¼ller Group, reported turnover worth around RON297 million (EUR60 million) for 2023, down 17.4% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.