UK real estate group M Core reportedly ponders buying EUR 100 mln retail assets in Romania

UK real estate group M Core reportedly ponders buying EUR 100 mln retail assets in Romania. Real estate group M Core, controlled by the British real estate tycoon Caspar MacDonald-Hall, is reportedly in an advanced stage of analysis to acquire two shopping malls in northeastern Romania (Suceava and Focasni) and a package of retail parks in the country, forming a portfolio valued at (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]