Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco

Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco. The telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) has received from the Portuguese regulator the green light to buy the local company Carbonitel, the owner of the fourth-largest mobile and fixed telecommunications operator in the country Nowo Communications, from LORCA JVCO, according (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]