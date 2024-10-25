Romaniaâ€™s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugalâ€™s fourth-largest telco

Romaniaâ€™s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugalâ€™s fourth-largest telco. The telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) has received from the Portuguese regulator the green light to buy the local company Carbonitel, the owner of the fourth-largest mobile and fixed telecommunications operator in the country Nowo Communications, from LORCA JVCO, according (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]