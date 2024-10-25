Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children



Untold Universe joined the Doing it for the KIDS campaign initiated by Def Jam Romania to support the Blondie Association in covering the costs of essential medical flights for children with serious illnesses. The campaign will end with a charity concert at the Alhambra Garden in Bucharest on (â€¦)