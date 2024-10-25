Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania

Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania. Three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway landed on Thursday, October 24, at the air base in CÃ¢mpia Turzii, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. They will join the 48th Fighter Squadron. This is the fourth series of three F-16s that have arrived in Romania from the