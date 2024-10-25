Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report

Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report. A Russian court has officially charged Romanian journalist Mircea Barbu in absentia with illegally crossing the state border when he accompanied Ukrainian troops into the Russian region of Kursk for a report. The ruling comes after Barbu, along with two other journalists, had a criminal case (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]