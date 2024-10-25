Romanian association launches project to revive UNESCO heritage sites in Transylvania

Romanian association launches project to revive UNESCO heritage sites in Transylvania. The Designers Thinkers Makers Association announced the launch of the “Culture & Cultures. Connecting the dots” project in an effort to revitalize UNESCO heritage sites in Romania's famous region of Transylvania. The project focuses on the cultural heritage of villages like Biertan and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]