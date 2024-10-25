 
Southern Romania: Mayor of Ploie?ti detained in influence peddling case
Oct 25, 2024

Southern Romania: Mayor of Ploie?ti detained in influence peddling case.

The mayor of Ploie?ti, Andrei Volosevici, was detained on the last day of his term and accused of pressuring the director of the company handling farmersâ€™ markets to terminate or establish rental contracts for commercial spaces. Prosecutors allege that between April to September 2021, the mayor (â€¦)

Bruno Mazzoni and Steinar Lone win Romanian Cultural Institute's translation award Bruno Mazzoni and Steinar Lone are the recipients of this year's award for the best translation of a book from Romanian into a foreign language offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). Bruno Mazzoni (pictured left) won the award for his translation into Italian of Ana Blandiana's (â€¦)

Office space fit-out costs in Romania increased up to 15% in a year, report says Average costs for office space fit-outs in Romania are 10-15% higher than the previous year, primarily due to increased labor costs, according to a report by iO Partners. Nevertheless, Romania remains one of the most affordable countries in the EU for office fit-outs. The report, based on data (â€¦)

Ukrainian MusicLab Showcase: Ukrainian artists perform in Bucharest The five musicians selected to participate in the 2024 edition of the program Ukrainian MusicLab will perform in Bucharest this week. The training program, launched by Europavox and the French Institute in Romania, in partnership with Control Club and Music Export Ukraine, is dedicated to (â€¦)

Iconic building in downtown Bucharest to be reinforced The ARO â€“ Patria building in downtown Bucharest will be reinforced with non-reimbursable national funds, according to mayor Nicusor Dan. The Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration has approved four projects submitted by the Bucharest City Hall through the Municipal (â€¦)

Romanian Transport Ministry unveils road project linking Bucharest highway to Henri Coand? Airport The Ministry of Transport published the project for the road linking the A0 Bucharest north highway and the future Terminal II of Henri Coand? Airport â€“ Otopeni. According to the draft government decision, the two-lane-per-direction road will be 2.5 km long, with an interchange of 7.5 km, and (â€¦)

The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi is special guest of Les Films de Cannes à  Bucarest Director Ali Abbasi will be present in Bucharest between November 1 and 3 as a special guest of the 15th edition of the Les Films de Cannes Ã  Bucarest festival. The filmmaker will participate in the special screening of his film The Apprentice at the Peasant Museum Cinema on November 2, followed (â€¦)

Presidential adviser appointed Romania's ambassador to the Vatican President Klaus Iohannis released George Gabriel Bologan from the role of presidential adviser on Monday, October 28, and signed the decree appointing him as ambassador of Romania to the Holy See, the Presidential Administration announced. George Gabriel Bologan has been a presidential adviser (â€¦)

 


