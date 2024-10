Romania’s public deficit hits 5.4% of GDP in January-September

Romania’s public deficit hits 5.4% of GDP in January-September. Romania’s general government budget deficit has widened by 70% y/y in the first nine months of 2024 to RON 96.2 billion (over EUR 19 billion), according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The revenues increased by 13.0% y/y to RON 416 billion, and the tax revenues alone rose by 14.3% (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]