Ukrainian MusicLab Showcase: Ukrainian artists perform in BucharestThe five musicians selected to participate in the 2024 edition of the program Ukrainian MusicLab will perform in Bucharest this week. The training program, launched by Europavox and the French Institute in Romania, in partnership with Control Club and Music Export Ukraine, is dedicated to (â€¦)
Iconic building in downtown Bucharest to be reinforcedThe ARO â€“ Patria building in downtown Bucharest will be reinforced with non-reimbursable national funds, according to mayor Nicusor Dan. The Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration has approved four projects submitted by the Bucharest City Hall through the Municipal (â€¦)
Presidential adviser appointed Romania's ambassador to the VaticanPresident Klaus Iohannis released George Gabriel Bologan from the role of presidential adviser on Monday, October 28, and signed the decree appointing him as ambassador of Romania to the Holy See, the Presidential Administration announced. George Gabriel Bologan has been a presidential adviser (â€¦)