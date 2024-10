Bucharest’s District 5 City Hall hit by ransomware attack

Bucharest’s District 5 City Hall hit by ransomware attack. The District 5 City Hall of Bucharest announced on October 26 that it was the target of a cyber attack that hit its servers. The hackers demanded USD 5 million in ransom, but mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone said he would not pay. "This morning (e.n. October 26), the District 5 City Hall (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]