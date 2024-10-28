Romaniaâ€™s automobile output up 8.6% y/y to over 400,000 in January-September

Romaniaâ€™s automobile output up 8.6% y/y to over 400,000 in January-September. In the ninth month of 2024, 51,701 cars were produced in Romania, 10.3% more compared to the 46,888 units assembled in September 2023, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) Of the total number of cars produced in September, 27,551 units were assembled at the (â€¦)