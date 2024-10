IMF Delegation Set to Visit Bucharest in November 5-8 Period

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund led by Jan Kees Martjin, head of the IMF mission in Romania, will visit the country during November 5-8 period, within the periodical meetings the institution has with Romanian authorities.