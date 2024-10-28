Romanian arm wrestler wins two medals at IFA World Championship in Greece

Romanian arm wrestler wins two medals at IFA World Championship in Greece. Florian Lazar, a multiple national champion in arm wrestling and European Cup winner, won gold and bronze medals at the IFA World Arm Wrestling Championship held in Loutraki, Greece. Lazar competed in the Masters MEN RIGHT -95 kg category and was part of the national team as the team captain. (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]