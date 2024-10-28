Romanian poet Ana Blandiana receives 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana receives 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature. Poet Ana Blandiana received the 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature on October 25, in a ceremony presided over by the Royal Family of Spain at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo. According to the Romanian Embassy in Spain, she is the first Romanian honored with this distinction. "Ana (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]