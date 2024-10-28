The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi is special guest of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi is special guest of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest. Director Ali Abbasi will be present in Bucharest between November 1 and 3 as a special guest of the 15th edition of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival. The filmmaker will participate in the special screening of his film The Apprentice at the Peasant Museum Cinema on November 2, followed (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]