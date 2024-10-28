 
October 28, 2024

Bruno Mazzoni and Steinar Lone win Romanian Cultural Institute's translation award
Oct 28, 2024

Bruno Mazzoni and Steinar Lone are the recipients of this year's award for the best translation of a book from Romanian into a foreign language offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). Bruno Mazzoni (pictured left) won the award for his translation into Italian of Ana Blandiana's (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Western Romania: Art created by 32 inmates exhibited in Timi?oara Timi?oara’s Garrison Headquarters in Libert??ii Square is set to host art installations created by 32 inmates at the city's penitentiary. The exhibition is the result of the “Out of the Box” cultural program, which aimed at taking them out of their personal space. The project gave a group of 32 (…)

Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides The Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of Romania's legislature, approved the draft bill allowing for the organization of the local referendum in Bucharest on the same day as the first round of the presidential elections. Thus, they will be held in the same polling stations on November 24, (…)

US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google's early-stage AI fund Cascade AI, a US-based startup co-founded by Romanian Ana-Maria Constantin and partner Pulak Goyal that provides a powerful AI assistant built to respond to human resources (HR) inquiries at an individual employee level, recently secured a USD 3.75 million seed investment led by Gradient, (…)

Logicor completes development at 41,500 sqm logistics park in eastern Bucharest Logicor, a leading owner, manager, and developer of European logistics real estate, has completed the first two buildings in Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park. They total a 41,500 sqm area, including 37,000 sqm of state-of-the-art warehouse space, 2,800 sqm of office and social (…)

Cluj-Napoca airport adds two new European routes for 2024 winter season Cluj-Napoca’s Avram Iancu International Airport added Stuttgart and Lisbon to its destination network for the 2024 winter season. Flights to these destinations are operated for the first time by Wizz Air, the main airline at Cluj Airport. Passengers can travel directly to Stuttgart starting (…)

OMV Petrom Reports 6% Lower Sales, 54% Higher Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2024 OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest company by turnover, reported sales worth RON26.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024, down 6% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 54% to RON3.9 billion amid the elimination of the tax on refined crude oil.

Andrei Dudoiu takes over as CEO of SeedBlink The equity management and investment platform SeedBlink announced that Andrei Dudoiu, currently its board president, takes over as CEO, succeeding Carmen Sebe. This planned leadership rotation reflects the founders' long-term commitment to ensuring stability while driving growth, SeedBlink (…)

 


