Office space fit-out costs in Romania increased up to 15% in a year, report says

Office space fit-out costs in Romania increased up to 15% in a year, report says. Average costs for office space fit-outs in Romania are 10-15% higher than the previous year, primarily due to increased labor costs, according to a report by iO Partners. Nevertheless, Romania remains one of the most affordable countries in the EU for office fit-outs. The report, based on data (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]