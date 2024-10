Romania’s Romgaz ups natural gas output by 4.4% y/y in January-September

Romania’s Romgaz ups natural gas output by 4.4% y/y in January-September. Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania’s largest natural gas producer and supplier, increased its gas extraction by 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 3.67 billion cubic metres extracted versus 3.51 billion cubic metres in 2023. This growth in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]