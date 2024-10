Moldova's agri group Trans-Oil takes over grain, sun oil terminal in Romania's Constan?a port

Trans-Oil Group, Moldova's leading sunflower processor and trader, signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on October 25 for the acquisition of the Frial Terminal in Romania's Port of Constan?a. The acquisition, facilitated by CEO Vaja Jhashi, aligns with Trans-Oil's strategy to expand its (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]