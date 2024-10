IMF mission expected in regular visit to Bucharest

IMF mission expected in regular visit to Bucharest. An IMF mission headed by Jan Kees Martijn will visit Bucharest November 5 - 8, 2024, to hold a regular staff visit, announced Geoff Gottlieb, IMF Senior Regional Representative for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Romania's fiscal policy is expected to be on the top of the visit