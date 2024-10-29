 
Romaniapress.com

October 29, 2024

Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
Oct 29, 2024

Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average.

The per capita purchasing power amounts to EUR 9,092 in Romania this year, which puts the Romanians almost 52% below the European average and improves their ranking by one place to 32nd, according to the NIQ GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2024 study. The average in Europe increased to EUR 18,768. (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Door to Romania: More than Just Relocation Services Your trusted gateway to seamless relocation in Romania Founded in 2023, Door to Romania is more than just a relocation service provider—it’s a dedicated partner for expats and global citizens aspiring to make Romania their new home. The roots of our journey date back further, with Andreea (…)

Vast majority of Romanian parents abroad face difficulties maintaining their relationship with their children Over three-quarters of Romanian parents living abroad say that maintaining an emotional connection with their child or children left in the care of relatives in Romania is the main challenge they face. The responses were collected as part of a survey conducted by Save the Children among parents (…)

Romanian electoral authority announces final lists for December 1 parliamentary elections Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced that it has completed the official record for the finalized candidacies for the parliamentary elections. The governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) has the most candidates for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with a total of 639 people (…)

Romania's Bra?ov begins preparations for Christmas, 1.3 million lights to decorate the city The City Hall of Bra?ov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, has begun preparations for the winter holidays and the installation of festive lighting. Roughly 1.3 million lights will be installed in the city, lighting up the Christmas tree in Sfatului Square and the decorations on (…)

More than half of Romanians plan to make purchases during Black Friday 2024 Roughly 57% of Romanians are planning to make purchases in the 2024 edition of Black Friday, according to the study "Black Friday Shopping - Plans and Expectations from a Consumer Perspective, 2024" conducted by the market research agency MKOR. According to the study, 6 out of 10 Romanians want (…)

Romania's Danube Delta communities to have access to Orange 5G technology under EU-funded project Orange Romania announced the launch of a major 5G infrastructure project for the Danube Delta following its approval by the European Commission. The project will run for three years, from October 2024 to September 2027, with a total value of approximately EUR 3.5 million. According to the (…)

Fintech Fagura gets EUR 250,000 investment from U.Ventures Fagura, a fintech platform originating from Moldova, announced it had received an investment of EUR 250,000 from U.Ventures, an American venture capital firm active in the region. The funding is meant to support Fagura’s growth and development. The company, launched in May 2019 as an (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |