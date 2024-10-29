Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average

Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average. The per capita purchasing power amounts to EUR 9,092 in Romania this year, which puts the Romanians almost 52% below the European average and improves their ranking by one place to 32nd, according to the NIQ GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2024 study. The average in Europe increased to EUR 18,768. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]