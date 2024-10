Elena Oancea takes on a new role, as the co-CEO of the Goldbach Group



Elena Oancea takes on a new role, as the co-CEO of the Goldbach Group.

With a previous entrepreneurial career recognized in the interior design domain, which she marked by developing a portfolio of flagship projects within Lemon Interior Design & Lemon Office Design, Elena Oancea joins a new organization with the aim of helping to accelerate the development (…)