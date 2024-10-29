MerchantPro: Automation as a pillar for increasing profitability in eCommerce. How three online stores quickly improved performance through operational optimization



MerchantPro: Automation as a pillar for increasing profitability in eCommerce. How three online stores quickly improved performance through operational optimization.

Among the trends shaping the local eCommerce market in the first half of 2024, as seen on the MerchantPro platform - a local SaaS solutions platform for eCommerce - are merchants' investments in automation and AI solutions to reduce human intervention, boost productivity, and minimize errors. (…)