OMV Petrom Reports 6% Lower Sales, 54% Higher Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2024. OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest company by turnover, reported sales worth RON26.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024, down 6% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 54% to RON3.9 billion amid the elimination of the tax on refined crude oil. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]