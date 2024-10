Cluj-Napoca airport adds two new European routes for 2024 winter season

Cluj-Napoca airport adds two new European routes for 2024 winter season. Cluj-Napoca’s Avram Iancu International Airport added Stuttgart and Lisbon to its destination network for the 2024 winter season. Flights to these destinations are operated for the first time by Wizz Air, the main airline at Cluj Airport. Passengers can travel directly to Stuttgart starting (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]