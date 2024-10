Western Romania: Art created by 32 inmates exhibited in Timi?oara

Western Romania: Art created by 32 inmates exhibited in Timi?oara. Timi?oara’s Garrison Headquarters in Libert??ii Square is set to host art installations created by 32 inmates at the city's penitentiary. The exhibition is the result of the “Out of the Box” cultural program, which aimed at taking them out of their personal space. The project gave a group of 32 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]