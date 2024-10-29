Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
Oct 29, 2024
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides.
The Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of Romania's legislature, approved the draft bill allowing for the organization of the local referendum in Bucharest on the same day as the first round of the presidential elections. Thus, they will be held in the same polling stations on November 24, (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]