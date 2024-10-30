Raiffeisen Bank Reports RON1.26B Profit for Jan-Sept 2024, Slightly Down from Jan-Sept 2023

Raiffeisen Bank Reports RON1.26B Profit for Jan-Sept 2024, Slightly Down from Jan-Sept 2023. Raiffeisen Bank, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group of the same name and the sixth largest bank in Romania by assets, generated RON1.26 billion profit in the first nine months of 2024, slightly down from the RON1.3 billion level reported in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]